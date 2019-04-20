Vivendi (VIV) Given a €29.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Vivendi (EPA:VIV) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.20 ($31.63) price objective on Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on Vivendi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. HSBC set a €24.50 ($28.49) price objective on Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.33) price objective on Vivendi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vivendi presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €26.85 ($31.23).

Get Vivendi alerts:

Vivendi has a 1-year low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a 1-year high of €24.87 ($28.92).

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

Featured Article: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.