Vitae (VITAE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,330.00

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. One Vitae coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00006978 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vitae has a total market capitalization of $5.49 million and approximately $2,330.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vitae has traded down 17.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vitae alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00017239 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00014532 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000319 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded down 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Vitae

Vitae (CRYPTO:VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 14,815,704 coins and its circulating supply is 14,814,473 coins. The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Vitae Coin Trading

Vitae can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vitae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.