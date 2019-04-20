Visa Inc (V) Stake Increased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp boosted its position in Visa by 0.4% during the third quarter. Markel Corp now owns 924,400 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $138,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in Visa by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 69,530 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Visa by 2.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,962 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 3.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 879,958 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $132,073,000 after purchasing an additional 32,838 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE V opened at $160.16 on Friday. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $119.37 and a fifty-two week high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $321.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 50.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Visa from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura lifted their price objective on Visa from $151.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Visa from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Visa from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Visa from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.68.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ellen Richey sold 81,005 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.99, for a total value of $11,339,889.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 91,046 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $14,229,579.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,602 shares in the company, valued at $18,848,886.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,531 shares of company stock worth $28,797,949 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

