Virtu Financial LLC Takes $547,000 Position in First Horizon National Corp (FHN)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in First Horizon National by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in First Horizon National by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in First Horizon National by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 129,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in First Horizon National by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 55,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in First Horizon National by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. TheStreet raised First Horizon National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stephens reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Horizon National in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First Horizon National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of First Horizon National stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. First Horizon National Corp has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $435.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.72%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Virtu Financial LLC Takes $547,000 Position in First Horizon National Corp (FHN)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/virtu-financial-llc-takes-547000-position-in-first-horizon-national-corp-fhn.html.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.