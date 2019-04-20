Virtu Financial LLC Sells 3,367 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,095 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 472.7% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 397.4% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on MLM. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $207.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.36.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $211.57 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.75 and a 52 week high of $232.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.73%.

In other news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,500 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total transaction of $292,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,400.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 660 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total value of $125,994.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,124.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

