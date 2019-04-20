Virtu Financial LLC Reduces Position in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,431 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.30% of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 25.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 53,057 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $2,051,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $602,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FAZ opened at $8.44 on Friday. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $16.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

