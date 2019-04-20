Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 79,668 CannTrust Holdings Inc (CTST)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE:CTST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 79,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of CannTrust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CannTrust during the first quarter worth about $1,555,000. 0.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bloom Burton restated an “accumulate” rating on shares of CannTrust in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CannTrust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

NYSE:CTST opened at C$7.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.64 and a beta of 4.40. CannTrust Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of C$4.35 and a 1-year high of C$11.97.

CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$16.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.99 million. CannTrust had a negative net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CannTrust Holdings Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CannTrust

CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and distributes pharmaceutical grade medical cannabis products in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and oil extractions to the client based on the medication document provided by health care practitioner. The company has a partnership with Gold Coast University Hospital.

