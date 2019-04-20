Virtu Financial LLC Invests $562,000 in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) Stock

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,033,000 after acquiring an additional 41,018 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 392,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,954,000 after buying an additional 135,234 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 209,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,271,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 121,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,925,000 after buying an additional 24,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 491.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after buying an additional 55,025 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $94.50 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $73.23 and a 52-week high of $101.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.1585 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

