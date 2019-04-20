Virtu Financial LLC Has $580,000 Holdings in Tilray Inc (TLRY)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Tilray were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Tilray in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in Tilray by 7,266.7% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Tilray during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Tilray by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. 7.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Mark Castaneda sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Edward Wood Pastorius, Jr. sold 3,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $210,160.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 396,025 shares of company stock valued at $27,310,113.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TLRY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Tilray from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.52.

TLRY opened at $48.97 on Friday. Tilray Inc has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $300.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 21.37 and a quick ratio of 20.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.72.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.19). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 58.43% and a negative net margin of 157.05%. The company had revenue of $15.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 million. The business’s revenue was up 203.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

