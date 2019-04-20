Viomi Technology (VIOT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viomi Technology Co., Ltd develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled home products such as water purifiers, refrigerator, fan, water dispenser, water heaters and washing machines through its subsidiaries. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd is based in Haizhu Dist Guangzhou, China. “

Get Viomi Technology alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Viomi Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

Shares of Viomi Technology stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46. Viomi Technology has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $15.84.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $955.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.50 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 142.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viomi Technology will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Viomi Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 753,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viomi Technology (VIOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.