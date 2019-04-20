Vical Incorporated (VICL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70,000.00

Brokerages forecast that Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) will announce $70,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the lowest is $30,000.00. Vical reported sales of $720,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 90.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vical will report full year sales of $260,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $120,000.00 to $400,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vical.

Vical (NASDAQ:VICL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Vical had a negative net margin of 1,002.10% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Vical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Ifs Securities downgraded shares of Vical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:VICL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.16. 51,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,505. Vical has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $1.82. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICL. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vical during the first quarter valued at $146,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vical by 47.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 44,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Vical by 10.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 966,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 88,820 shares in the last quarter. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vical

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing VCL-HB01, an HSV-2 therapeutic vaccine that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence, as well as for the treatment of patients with symptomatic genital herpes infection; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and chronic hepatitis B that is in preclinical stage for the eradication of persistent HBV infection.

