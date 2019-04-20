Viad (VVI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Viad (NYSE:VVI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viad Corp is an S&P SmallCap 600 international experiential services company with operations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe and the United Arab Emirates. Viad generates its revenue and shareholder value through two main business units: GES, a global full-service live events company serving the world’s leading brands and event organizers and Pursuit, a collection of iconic and cultural destination travel experiences that showcase the best of Banff, Jasper, Glacier, Denali and Kenai Fjords National Parks. Their business strategy focuses on providing exceptional experiential services to their customers and sustainable returns on invested capital to their shareholders. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Viad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

VVI stock opened at $58.52 on Thursday. Viad has a fifty-two week low of $46.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). Viad had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $296.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Viad will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VVI. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Viad by 464.9% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 569,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,549,000 after buying an additional 469,053 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Viad in the fourth quarter worth $21,655,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Viad by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,002,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,890,000 after buying an additional 144,024 shares during the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Viad by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,512,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,778,000 after buying an additional 109,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Viad by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,086,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,445,000 after buying an additional 97,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

