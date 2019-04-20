VeThor Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00 (VTHO)

VeThor Token (CURRENCY:VTHO) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 20th. VeThor Token has a total market cap of $0.00 and $818,881.00 worth of VeThor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VeThor Token has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One VeThor Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00469512 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018954 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002167 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.56 or 0.01103732 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00205984 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00007813 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00001659 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000131 BTC.

VeThor Token Profile

The official message board for VeThor Token is medium.com/@vechainofficial . The Reddit community for VeThor Token is /r/Vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeThor Token’s official Twitter account is @vechainofficial . VeThor Token’s official website is www.vechain.org

VeThor Token Token Trading

VeThor Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeThor Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeThor Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeThor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

