Ventas (VTR) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

VTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ventas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. KeyCorp set a $55.00 price target on shares of Ventas and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $59.03 on Tuesday. Ventas has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $65.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Ventas had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $923.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.7925 dividend. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 29th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.89%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Reed sold 3,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $219,781.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,048,128.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $633,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,064 shares in the company, valued at $6,335,051.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,577 shares of company stock worth $7,149,673 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 5,686.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,253,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

