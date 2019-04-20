Ventas, Inc. (VTR) Shares Bought by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter worth approximately $5,185,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Ventas by 8.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Ventas by 2.1% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 47,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 15.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 10,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $650,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 4,113 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $249,535.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,627 shares in the company, valued at $887,420.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,577 shares of company stock worth $7,149,673. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR opened at $59.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.32. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $65.70.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $923.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.92 million. Ventas had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.7925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 29th. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.89%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

