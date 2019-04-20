Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,730 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.09% of Varian Medical Systems worth $12,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 6,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $847,861.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,986 shares in the company, valued at $4,291,478.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Andrew Eckert sold 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $735,477.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,250.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,387 shares of company stock worth $14,602,567 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VAR has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.56.

NYSE:VAR opened at $130.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.86. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $142.50.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.83 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

