Vapotherm (VAPO) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

Vapotherm (NYSE: VAPO) is one of 121 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Vapotherm to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Vapotherm and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vapotherm N/A N/A N/A Vapotherm Competitors -30.00% -41.48% -13.59%

This table compares Vapotherm and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vapotherm $42.38 million -$42.47 million -1.28 Vapotherm Competitors $1.48 billion $146.48 million 39.57

Vapotherm’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Vapotherm. Vapotherm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.5% of Vapotherm shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Vapotherm and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vapotherm 0 0 4 0 3.00 Vapotherm Competitors 812 2815 4988 252 2.53

Vapotherm presently has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 49.89%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 29.19%. Given Vapotherm’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Vapotherm is more favorable than its rivals.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface. It also provides companion products, including Vapotherm Transfer Unit and Q50 compressor; and disposable products comprising single-use disposables and nasal interfaces. The company sells its products to hospitals. Vapotherm, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Exeter, New Hampshire.

