Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) Position Trimmed by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,339 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 7.1% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $28,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,219,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,139,000 after buying an additional 80,261 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $510,520,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 14,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $418,000.
VTI opened at $148.27 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $119.35 and a 52 week high of $151.84.
About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
See Also: Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.