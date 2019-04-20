Proffitt & Goodson Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,339 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 7.1% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $28,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,219,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,139,000 after buying an additional 80,261 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $510,520,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 14,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $418,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI opened at $148.27 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $119.35 and a 52 week high of $151.84.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) Position Trimmed by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/vanguard-total-stock-market-etf-vti-position-trimmed-by-proffitt-goodson-inc.html.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.772 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.