Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR) Shares Sold by Mycio Wealth Partners LLC

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,984,000. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,112,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,088,000 after acquiring an additional 263,603 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,911,000. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,260,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,987,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,003,000 after acquiring an additional 171,947 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $132.35 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $107.57 and a 12 month high of $143.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.5895 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

