Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) Holdings Raised by Huber Financial Advisors LLC

Huber Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 18.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Huber Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Huber Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 55.3% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 875.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period.

VNQ stock opened at $85.49 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $71.08 and a 52-week high of $88.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.6159 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

