Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) Shares Bought by Cobiz Wealth LLC

Cobiz Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,158 shares during the period. Cobiz Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares in the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 714,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,312,000 after purchasing an additional 43,248 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 225.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 37,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 26,198 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 256.1% in the first quarter. TD Ameritrade Trust Co now owns 773,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,609,000 after purchasing an additional 556,215 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA opened at $42.02 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.74 and a twelve month high of $45.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) Shares Bought by Cobiz Wealth LLC” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/vanguard-ftse-developed-markets-etf-vea-shares-bought-by-cobiz-wealth-llc.html.

Featured Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.