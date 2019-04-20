VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (BIZD) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) by 69.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,748 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 59,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 19,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 75,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 11,293 shares during the period. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $164,000.

Shares of BIZD stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $17.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

