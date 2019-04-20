ValuEngine Upgrades Safe Bulkers (SB) to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

SB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safe Bulkers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Safe Bulkers to $3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.92.

Shares of NYSE:SB opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Safe Bulkers has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $3.90.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.04 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 6.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Safe Bulkers will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 6.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,350,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,649,000 after buying an additional 204,278 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,667,754 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 69,107 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the third quarter worth $1,993,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 59.7% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 666,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 249,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the fourth quarter worth $705,000. 19.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons.

