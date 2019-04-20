ValuEngine Downgrades Odonate Therapeutics (ODT) to Hold

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 22nd.

Shares of ODT opened at $21.40 on Thursday. Odonate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The company has a market capitalization of $572.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts anticipate that Odonate Therapeutics will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeff L. Vacirca purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin C. Tang purchased 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.26 per share, for a total transaction of $2,556,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 222.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Odonate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 6,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Odonate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $690,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

