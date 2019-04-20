ValuEngine Downgrades Franco Nevada (FNV) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

FNV has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franco Nevada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated an average rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Franco Nevada from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Franco Nevada currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.86.

NYSE:FNV opened at $71.12 on Tuesday. Franco Nevada has a 12 month low of $58.26 and a 12 month high of $78.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 60.79, a PEG ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Franco Nevada had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Franco Nevada will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Franco Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Franco Nevada during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Franco Nevada by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franco Nevada during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franco Nevada by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Australia, and Africa. The company also holds interests in silver, platinum group metals, oil and gas, and other resource assets. As of December 31, 2017, it had a portfolio of 341 assets.

