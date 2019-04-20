ValuEngine Downgrades Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) to Hold

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

AGIO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.86.

AGIO opened at $55.97 on Thursday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $41.63 and a 1 year high of $99.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 2.38.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.07. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 366.61% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.81) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 200.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steven L. Hoerter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $670,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,182.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Biller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $203,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,189.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,765,530 over the last 90 days. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. BB Biotech AG raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 2,878,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,711,000 after acquiring an additional 680,203 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $19,267,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 862,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,779,000 after buying an additional 192,272 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,350,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,259,000 after buying an additional 188,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 289.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 215,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,955,000 after buying an additional 160,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

