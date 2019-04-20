Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Valley National Bank. Valley National Bank provides a full range of commercial and retail banking services through branch offices located in northern New Jersey. These services include the following: the acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits; extension of consumer, real estate, Small Business Administration and other commercial credits; title insurance; investment services; and full personal and corporate trust, as well as pension and fiduciary services. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.95.

Shares of VLY stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $10.26. 1,765,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,083. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $13.37.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $256.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.53 million.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Gerald Korde sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $31,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 659,111 shares in the company, valued at $6,716,341.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1,410.8% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 742.9% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

