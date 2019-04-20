Vale (VALE) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.67

News headlines about Vale (NYSE:VALE) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Vale earned a daily sentiment score of 0.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the basic materials company an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Vale’s score:

Get Vale alerts:

VALE stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Vale has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $16.13. The company has a market capitalization of $69.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VALE. Barclays set a $14.00 target price on shares of Vale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 target price on shares of Vale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 target price on shares of Vale and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $14.00 target price on shares of Vale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.03.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/vale-vale-receives-daily-media-impact-rating-of-0-67.html.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services, as well as engages in the provision of related railroad, port, and terminal logistics services.

Recommended Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.