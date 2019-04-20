US Concrete Inc (USCR) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 180,176 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in US Concrete were worth $6,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USCR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in US Concrete by 14.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,375,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,908,000 after purchasing an additional 297,182 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in US Concrete by 1,277,795.2% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 268,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,304,000 after purchasing an additional 268,337 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in US Concrete by 2,271.1% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 215,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 206,220 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in US Concrete in the third quarter worth approximately $2,968,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in US Concrete in the third quarter worth approximately $5,876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on USCR shares. BidaskClub upgraded US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on US Concrete from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks downgraded US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.55 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on US Concrete from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.14.

NASDAQ USCR opened at $44.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $747.69 million, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. US Concrete Inc has a 52 week low of $27.68 and a 52 week high of $65.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $370.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.31 million. US Concrete had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that US Concrete Inc will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 3,800 shares of US Concrete stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $155,914.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,446.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin Kohutek sold 5,100 shares of US Concrete stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $207,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,707.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,432 shares of company stock worth $641,166. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

US Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customers' job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab-based product quality control, and customized delivery programs.

