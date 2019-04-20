UNIVERSAL CASH (UCASH) Trading Down 25.3% Over Last 7 Days

UNIVERSAL CASH (CURRENCY:UCASH) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. UNIVERSAL CASH has a total market capitalization of $948,987.00 and approximately $95,682.00 worth of UNIVERSAL CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UNIVERSAL CASH has traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. One UNIVERSAL CASH token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, BTC-Alpha, Exrates and C2CX.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006178 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00461601 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018912 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002164 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.71 or 0.01103123 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00207025 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00007838 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00001640 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000132 BTC.

UNIVERSAL CASH’s launch date was September 9th, 2017. UNIVERSAL CASH’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,878,075,186 tokens. The Reddit community for UNIVERSAL CASH is /r/ucash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . UNIVERSAL CASH’s official Twitter account is @udotcash . UNIVERSAL CASH’s official website is u.cash

UNIVERSAL CASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, YoBit, C2CX and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIVERSAL CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIVERSAL CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNIVERSAL CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

