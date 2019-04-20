Univar (UNVR) Cut to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Univar (NYSE:UNVR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $27.00.

UNVR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Univar from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Vertical Research raised Univar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $30.00 price objective on Univar and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Univar in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Univar from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Get Univar alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $21.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Univar has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $31.23.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Univar had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Univar will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in Univar in the fourth quarter valued at $5,322,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Univar by 30.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 50,705 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Univar by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,694,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,229,000 after acquiring an additional 193,925 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in Univar by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 34,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Univar by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,542,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,364,000 after acquiring an additional 310,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Univar Company Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

Recommended Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Univar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.