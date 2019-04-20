UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Holdings Lessened by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395,070 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 81,757 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.8% of Mackay Shields LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $98,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 170 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.39, for a total value of $742,432.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,400,921.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.61, for a total value of $1,333,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,716,130.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,587,133 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $288.00 to $247.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.56.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $221.75 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $208.07 and a 52 week high of $287.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $212.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $60.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.63 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/unitedhealth-group-inc-unh-holdings-lessened-by-mackay-shields-llc.html.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.