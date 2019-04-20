United Technologies Co. (UTX) Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC cut its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 91.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,368 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 59,240,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,282,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,947 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,035,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,753,662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347,718 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,219,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,620,563,000 after purchasing an additional 61,785 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,431,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,738,025,000 after purchasing an additional 649,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,926,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,055,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTX opened at $137.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $100.48 and a twelve month high of $144.15.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.87 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Technologies news, VP Akhil Johri sold 3,210 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $412,452.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,083,948.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 862 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $104,914.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,770 shares of company stock valued at $12,153,044 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UTX shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 1st. OTR Global lowered shares of United Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of United Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

