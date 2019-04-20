Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA) by 503.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.09% of United States Gasoline Fund worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of UGA opened at $32.24 on Friday. United States Gasoline Fund LP has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $37.15.

Get United States Gasoline Fund alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/united-states-gasoline-fund-lp-uga-holdings-increased-by-advisor-group-inc.html.

About United States Gasoline Fund

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

Recommended Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Gasoline Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Gasoline Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.