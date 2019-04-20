United Financial Bancorp (UBNK) Downgraded by Sandler O’Neill

Sandler O’Neill cut shares of United Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBNK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UBNK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Financial Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of United Financial Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of United Financial Bancorp stock opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $757.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. United Financial Bancorp has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $18.33.

United Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). United Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $55.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Financial Bancorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. United Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

In other news, Director Kevin E. Ross sold 5,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $87,865.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brandon Craig Lorey sold 4,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $73,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,313 shares of company stock worth $388,843. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBNK. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its stake in United Financial Bancorp by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 4,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in United Financial Bancorp by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in United Financial Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in United Financial Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Financial Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Financial Bancorp

United Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for United Bank that provides retail, commercial, and consumer banking services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as interest-bearing checking, non-interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, and time deposits.

