United Financial Bancorp Inc to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts (UBNK)

United Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:UBNK) – Piper Jaffray Companies cut their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of United Financial Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Breese now expects that the bank will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for United Financial Bancorp’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on UBNK. BidaskClub lowered United Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised United Financial Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered United Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered United Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

UBNK opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $757.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.75. United Financial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $18.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

United Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). United Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $55.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.60 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. United Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

In other news, EVP Brandon Craig Lorey sold 4,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $73,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin E. Ross sold 5,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $87,865.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,313 shares of company stock worth $388,843. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Financial Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of United Financial Bancorp by 7.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Financial Bancorp by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 44,328 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of United Financial Bancorp by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of United Financial Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $914,000. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Financial Bancorp

United Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for United Bank that provides retail, commercial, and consumer banking services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as interest-bearing checking, non-interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, and time deposits.

