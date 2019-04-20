United Financial Bancorp Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (UBNK)

United Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:UBNK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th.

United Financial Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years. United Financial Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 39.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect United Financial Bancorp to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.7%.

UBNK stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $682.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.75. United Financial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

United Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $55.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.60 million. United Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 19.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Financial Bancorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Financial Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut United Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sandler O’Neill cut United Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut United Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

In other United Financial Bancorp news, EVP Brandon Craig Lorey sold 4,540 shares of United Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $73,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin E. Ross sold 5,636 shares of United Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $87,865.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,313 shares of company stock worth $388,843. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Financial Bancorp Company Profile

United Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for United Bank that provides retail, commercial, and consumer banking services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as interest-bearing checking, non-interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, and time deposits.

