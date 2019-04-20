Unit Co. (UNT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

In other news, insider Robert Parks sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $439,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,256.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unit by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,954,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,595,000 after buying an additional 194,384 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Unit by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,603,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,037,000 after purchasing an additional 65,769 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Unit by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,603,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,037,000 after purchasing an additional 65,769 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Unit in the 4th quarter valued at $17,695,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Unit by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 971,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,313,000 after purchasing an additional 30,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Unit stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.28. The company had a trading volume of 365,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,475. The firm has a market cap of $851.34 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Unit has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $29.06.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $214.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.99 million. Unit had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Unit will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Unit

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

