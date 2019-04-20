Unilever (UNIA) PT Set at €39.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) received a €39.00 ($45.35) target price from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

UNIA has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.50 ($51.74) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €50.36 ($58.55).

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever has a fifty-two week low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a fifty-two week high of €52.29 ($60.80).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.