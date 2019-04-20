Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.13 and last traded at $58.73, with a volume of 93198 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.44.

UL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Get Unilever alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $68.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Unilever (UL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $59.13” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/unilever-ul-reaches-new-1-year-high-at-59-13.html.

Unilever Company Profile (NYSE:UL)

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.