Ultra Petroleum (UPL) Trading Down 13%

Ultra Petroleum Corp (NASDAQ:UPL)’s share price fell 13% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.47. 4,038,341 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 1,936,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPL. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1.00 price target on shares of Ultra Petroleum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultra Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.63.

The firm has a market cap of $91.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.92.

Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $273.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.40 million. Ultra Petroleum had a net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ultra Petroleum Corp will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David W. Honeyfield bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.61 per share, with a total value of $36,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider J. Jay Jr. Stratton bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.55 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Ultra Petroleum by 162.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 836,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 517,912 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ultra Petroleum by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,342,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 488,690 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Ultra Petroleum by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,273,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 406,626 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Ultra Petroleum by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,809,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 374,124 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ultra Petroleum by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,266,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after purchasing an additional 370,548 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPL)

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest Wyomingthe Pinedale and Jonah fields.

