Ulatech (ULA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $0.00

Ulatech (CURRENCY:ULA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 20th. During the last seven days, Ulatech has traded flat against the US dollar. One Ulatech coin can currently be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ulatech has a total market cap of $2,423.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Ulatech was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ulatech alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00465328 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019057 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002170 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.58 or 0.01108913 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00206883 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00007890 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00001648 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Ulatech Profile

Ulatech’s total supply is 54,213,187 coins and its circulating supply is 213,187 coins. The official website for Ulatech is ulatech.com . Ulatech’s official Twitter account is @ulatech

Ulatech Coin Trading

Ulatech can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ulatech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ulatech should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ulatech using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ulatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ulatech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.