Police say they have arrested more than 200 individuals after climate change protesters blocked bridges and intersections in central London, bringing traffic to a standstill.

The group Extinction Rebellion is coordinating a few weeks of civil disobedience is the failure.

Chief Supt. Colin Wingrove said authorities were dealing with several demonstrations in central London that had had a significant impact on transit. He explained 55 bus routes had to be shut down and approximately 500,000 people were changed.

“At this moment, ongoing demonstrations are causing severe disruptions to public transport, local companies and Londoners who want to go about their daily business,” he said, adding that authorities anticipate the protests to last several weeks.

On Monday, demonstrators vandalized the headquarters of oil company Shell, also blocked sites including Waterloo Bridge over the River Thames, the busy Oxford Circus intersection and Parliament Square.

After hours of disruption, the team was ordered by authorities to limit protests beside Hyde Park, into Marble Arch. Scores were detained — 209 by Tuesday and traffic was slowed in many parts of central London.

A number of the arrests were created as protesters attempted to block Waterloo Bridge.

Extinction Rebellion said protests will continue.