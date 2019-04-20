Udg Healthcare (UDHCF) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Udg Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Udg Healthcare from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Udg Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th.

Shares of UDHCF opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. Udg Healthcare has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $12.95.

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

