UBS Group Reiterates “CHF 20.50” Price Target for ABB (ABBN)

UBS Group set a CHF 20.50 price objective on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 24 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 21 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 18.50 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 17 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 22 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. ABB presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 23.59.

ABB has a 12 month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12 month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

