UBS Group Cuts Netflix (NFLX) Price Target to $410.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $425.00 to $410.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NFLX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 18th. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Macquarie set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $385.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $360.35 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 52 week low of $231.23 and a 52 week high of $423.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $157.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.46, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.36.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. Netflix had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $123,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 7,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $2,738,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,381 shares of company stock valued at $64,721,327. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,143,430 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $11,277,562,000 after purchasing an additional 249,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 30,143,430 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $11,277,562,000 after acquiring an additional 249,147 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 17,848.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,931,481 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 23,798,143 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,598,888 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,569,238,000 after acquiring an additional 792,338 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,629,879 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,042,214,000 after acquiring an additional 136,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

