UBS Group Analysts Give Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (ROG) a CHF 270 Price Target

UBS Group set a CHF 270 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 315 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 265 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 300 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays set a CHF 315 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 310 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 272.71.

Get Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine alerts:

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a twelve month low of CHF 214.30 and a twelve month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company's Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.