UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (UBSFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

UBSFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UBSFY traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.06. The stock had a trading volume of 161,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,797. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.31. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $14.04 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

