U.S. Bancorp (USB) Shares Bought by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USB. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USB stock opened at $51.21 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $43.14 and a 52-week high of $55.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.06.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.10%.

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.18.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Leslie V. Godridge sold 14,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $758,955.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,455.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman James B. Kelligrew sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $1,012,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,941.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

