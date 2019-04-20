Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (MCB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 403,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,439,000 after buying an additional 82,397 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 335,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after buying an additional 7,206 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 229,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after buying an additional 21,395 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 216,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after buying an additional 29,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after buying an additional 29,023 shares in the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th.

Shares of MCB stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $21.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark R. Defazio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $70,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Defazio sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $352,820. Corporate insiders own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

